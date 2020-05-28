Saugus Substitute Teacher Arrested on Suspicion of Lewd Acts With Minor

A Saugus High School substitute teacher was arrested on suspicion of committing lewd acts with a minor, the sheriff's department reported Thursday.

David Cornish, 28, was taken into custody on Wednesday and booked on suspicion of lewd acts with a minor and oral copulation with a minor, with bail set at $100,000, sheriff's officials said.

On Tuesday, detectives from the sheriff's Special Victims Bureau began investigating an alleged "unlawful sexual relationship between a Saugus High School substitute teacher and his female student between the month of April and May, according to a sheriff's statement.

The alleged victim "disclosed to investigators that she had been involved in a sexual relationship with her substitute teacher, 28-year-old David Cornish,'' the statement said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Special Victims Bureau at 661-471-1500.