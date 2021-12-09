Schools Put on Lockdown After Deadly Shooting at Church of Herbs Pot Shop

Police Thursday were searching searching for a suspect in a robbery that ended with a man dead at the Church of Herbs dispensary.

The shooting took place after 11 a.m. at 59th Street and South Crenshaw Boulevard. Four men stormed into the dispensary to rob the place, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

One man who works at the store was shot and killed. People flagged down officers who caught two men running from the scene and then a third man was bitten by a police dog.

He was taken away bleeding, handcuffed to a wheelchair.

Police are still searching for the fourth suspect.

Two schools were placed on lockdown and were dismissed just after 3 p.m. School police escorted the students out to meet their parents.