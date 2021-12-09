Los Angeles

Schools Put on Lockdown After Deadly Shooting at Church of Herbs Pot Shop

The shooting took place after 11 a.m. at 59th Street and South Crenshaw Boulevard.

By Angie Crouch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police Thursday were searching searching for a suspect in a robbery that ended with a man dead at the Church of Herbs dispensary.

The shooting took place after 11 a.m. at 59th Street and South Crenshaw Boulevard. Four men stormed into the dispensary to rob the place, police said.

One man who works at the store was shot and killed. People flagged down officers who caught two men running from the scene and then a third man was bitten by a police dog.

He was taken away bleeding, handcuffed to a wheelchair.
Police are still searching for the fourth suspect.

Two schools were placed on lockdown and were dismissed just after 3 p.m. School police escorted the students out to meet their parents.

