Man Armed With Gun Shot and Killed by Police Outside Seal Beach Home

A 47-year-old Irvine resident was killed in the police shooting.

A man armed with a gun was shot and killed in a confrontation with officers Monday night in Seal Beach, police said.
Officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Old Ranch Road about 9:35 p.m. Monday after a report of a "suspicious person" in front of a home. Officers encountered the armed man outside the home.

"The subject produced a gun, and an officer-involved shooting occurred," police said in a statement.

The man, a 47-year-old resident of Irvine, died at a hospital, police said. His name was withheld, pending notification of relatives.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, police said. No officers were hurt.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at 562-799-4100 ext. 1128.

