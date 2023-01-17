Man Armed With Gun Shot and Killed by Police Outside Seal Beach Home

A man armed with a gun was shot and killed in a confrontation with officers Monday night in Seal Beach, police said.

Officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Old Ranch Road about 9:35 p.m. Monday after a report of a "suspicious person" in front of a home. Officers encountered the armed man outside the home.

"The subject produced a gun, and an officer-involved shooting occurred," police said in a statement.

The man, a 47-year-old resident of Irvine, died at a hospital, police said. His name was withheld, pending notification of relatives.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, police said. No officers were hurt.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at 562-799-4100 ext. 1128.