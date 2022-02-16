Searchers Comb Mountainsides for 73-Year-Old Father Who Went Missing During Freak Winter Storm

The search for a 73-year-old father who went out for a hike in Kern County and didn’t return was suspended for the night Wednesday due to deteriorating conditions, officials said.

Gab Song's family in Torrance is asking for anyone who is at the popular hiking spot called the Mount Pinos Nordic Base Camp Tuesday who may have seen their father to please come forward.

This is not only his first time hiking that trail, but he was also met with the unexpected. He didn’t know what Tuesday had in store.

"It’s quite unfortunate that a snowstorm happened on that day, so random," said his son Mike.

The father of three and avid hiker was up before sunrise.

"He loves the outdoors."

He headed to his home in Torrance to Mount Pinos with plans to be home before dark.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"My mom told me he was not," his son said. "He didn’t bring a lot of gear."

A sudden snowstorm struck and he hasn’t been heard from since.

Searchers arrived to find up to 8 inches of snow on the ground.

His car was located on Cuddy Valley Road. It was locked.

Three Kern County search and rescue teams units from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department plus two helicopters and multiple snow rescue vehicles will be back searching first thing Thursday morning.

Juggling calls of concern, Mike Song, a founder of the Kinjas, an award-winning dance troupe featured on NBC and MTV, is leaving from Torrance to be there as well.

He hopes to bring his father home safely.

"We can laugh about a crazy, random snowstorm that caught him by surprise and how he weathered it through."