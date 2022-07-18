Some residents in Boyle Heights are criticizing a proposal to turn the historic Sears building into a homeless shelter and services center, fearing that it could lead to more homelessness on the streets.

The Life Rebuilding Center projects it will produce a "real solution to addressing the homeless issue…by bringing direct wrap-around services to where they are needed most," according to its website.

At a community meeting last month, some residents argued the city already neglects issues of affordable housing and public safety. They believe asking Boyle Heights to accommodate thousands of unhoused people would be too much.

"It is unfathomable to think about trying to house 5,500 people in one facility who are mentally ill and are dealing with drug problems," said Sofia Quinones of the East Los Angeles Boyle Heights Coalition.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Other residents are worried about people coming from Skid Row and the safety of children since schools are nearby the former Sears building.

The proposal includes an LA Police Department substation. But some residents have doubts and claim it wouldn't be big enough for that many people even if it was created.

Willie Figueroa operates a shelter and rehabilitation facility for unhoused men in Boyle Heights. He said turning the Sears building into a shelter would not be as valuable as other options.

"As much as we would love to be able to turn that into a homeless shelter, I think using that facility for Amazon, providing employment would be a whole lot better," Figueroa said.

NBC4 reached out to the developers of the proposed project for comment and have not yet received a response.