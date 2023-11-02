Second California case of locally acquired case of dengue virus reported in Long Beach

Long Beach officials confirmed Wednesday the first case of the mosquito-borne dengue virus in a resident who has not traveled outside the United States.

The virus is usually associated with people who have traveled outside the country; however, city officials say the resident infected had no history of travel.

This is the second case to be reported in California after health officials confirmed the first one in Pasadena earlier this month.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Health officials said the patient is recovering at home and there are no other suspected cases.

City officials assured that the risk remains low, but steps are being taken to prevent further cases.

“We are working closely with health officials to do everything we can to prevent more cases.” said Long Beach mayor Rex Richardson.

Dengue is a disease that is spread by the bites of Aedes mosquitoes. Symptoms may last up to seven days. Symptoms may include the following:

High fever

Nausea

Vomiting

Rash

Aches and pains in the eyes, joints or bones

"We ask that everyone do their part by removing any standing water on their property to help us control the mosquitoes in our neighborhoods," Richardson said.

Residents are encouraged to click here for more information on dengue.