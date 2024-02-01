Security breach at LAX after man runs onto tarmac

A man was in custody after sneaking out through a door of a plane and running out onto the runway of LAX.

It happened at around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday at the Tom Bradley International Terminal.

Footage from Airline Videos Live shows a group of law enforcement personnel cornering the man and detaining him the tarmac.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

LAX officials said there was no threat to travelers or LAX employees during the ordeal.

Authorities did not elaborate how the man got through the armed door and reached a "restricted area."