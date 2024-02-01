LAX

Security breach at LAX after man runs onto tarmac

It's not clear what caused the man to abruptly exit the plane and run to the taxiways.

By Helen Jeong

A man was in custody after sneaking out through a door of a plane and running out onto the runway of LAX.

It happened at around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday at the Tom Bradley International Terminal.

Footage from Airline Videos Live shows a group of law enforcement personnel cornering the man and detaining him the tarmac.

LAX officials said there was no threat to travelers or LAX employees during the ordeal.

Authorities did not elaborate how the man got through the armed door and reached a "restricted area."

