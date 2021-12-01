A mother pushing her baby in a stroller was robbed by two men who followed her through an open driveway gate at a Hancock Park home.

The apparent follow-home robbery was caught on camera at about 5 p.m. Sunday. The woman, returning from a walk, can be seen entering the gate code and entertaining her baby with a dance as she opened the gate to the front of the home in the historic neighborhood west of downtown Los Angeles.

At about the same time, video shows two men get out of a car parked across the street. The men walked past the open gate, then quickly turned around and casually approached the woman as she pulled her baby stroller up the home’s front steps.

The men demanded property, and the woman handed over what she had — diapers bags and a bottle cooler. The men returned to the car and left as the woman called 911, police said.

Los Angeles police and the Hancock Park Homeowner’s Associated alerted residents about the daytime robbery. The 20-minute security camera video was released by police in an effort to identity the thieves.

No arrests were reported Wednesday morning.

Los Angeles police said one of the men was described as Black, 20-29 years old and wearing a light color mask, black hoodie, red sweat pants with white writing or a logo, and white shoes. The second man was described by police as Black, 20-29 years of age and wearing a black face mask, gray hoodie, black sweat pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call police at (213) 922-8217. During non-business hours or on the weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).