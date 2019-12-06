Caught on Camera: Three Hit-and-Run Drivers Leave Victim to Die

Security camera video captured images of three cars that struck a vendor west of downtown Los Angeles in a heartbreaking series of events on Thanksgiving.

Muhammad Jihad, 62, was killed when he was struck by three hit-and-run drivers in the West Adams District.

Jihad was standing in the street outside a crosswalk in the intersection of Adams Boulevard and West View Street about 8:40 p.m. when he was struck by a car, possibly a white Audi A5, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He was then struck by what authorities said might be a white Cadillac Seville.

A witness tried to help him, but another driver in what appeared to be a white or gray Ford Focus also struck the victim. Jihad was lodged under the car, which continued for several blocks before pulling into a fuel station.

In video from the business at Adams and Crenshaw boulevards, the driver can be seen getting out of the car at a gas pump and checking under her car. She then got back into the car and backed up, dislodging Jihad, police said.

The camera captured what happened next.

"The passenger of the vehicle exited, observed the victim on the ground, re-entered the vehicle and... fled the scene, possibly eastbound on Adams Boulevard," police said in a statement.

He died at the scene.

"You have three drivers involved and any one at any part of the evening could have stopped, called 911 and tried to get help," said LAPD Detective Ryan Moreno.

Jihad, nicknamed T-shirt, casual clothing for decades at a West Adams liquor store.

"Everybody knows him around here," said friend Michael Mensah. "He's a wonderful man. He's a great man. Everybody was devastated by the news."

Anyone with information that could help investigators identify the drivers was urged to call 424-298-7898 or 323-421-2500. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 323-421-2577 or 877-LAPD-24-7.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or lacrimestoppers.org.