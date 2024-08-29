Downtown LA

Semi-truck carrying fries crashes in downtown LA

All lanes were expected to be closed until 8 a.m., according to the Sigalert website.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

All lanes are closed on the southbound 5 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles after a semi truck carrying a load of french fries crashed Thursday morning.

The truck crashed near Stadium Way at around 3:24 a.m., according to the Sigalert. All lanes of the freeway were blocked as drivers were being diverted to other areas. 

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

