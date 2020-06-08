LAX

Sepulveda Boulevard Tunnel Near LAX To Partially Close At Night This Week

Travelers heading to the airport were advised to allow extra time during their trip there.

By City News Service

Getty Images

The Sepulveda Boulevard tunnel near Los Angeles International Airport will partially close at night this week for wall cleaning, but at least one lane will remain open in each direction.

Two southbound lanes will be closed from 11 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, and again from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to Charles H. Pannunzio of the Los Angeles World Airports Public Relations Division. One southbound lane will remain open to traffic during the closures.

Two northbound lanes will be closed from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday, and again from 11 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, Pannunzio said. A third northbound lane will remain open to traffic.

Travelers heading to the airport were advised to allow extra time during their trip there.

