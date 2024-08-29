Serial road rage Tesla driver released early from 5-year prison sentence

The man who was caught on multiple viral videos attacking and threatening drivers across Los Angeles has been released from state prison less than one year after he was sentenced to a five-year sentence.

Nathaniel Radimak pleaded guilty to felony charges of assault and making criminal threats in August 2023, and has been paroled after ten months in a state prison, prompting several of his victims to speak out about his release.

"His early release has shocked and disappointed many of the victims whom I represent,” said attorney Gloria Allred, whose clients want to remain anonymous. “Many of these victims were never consulted about the plea deal and were never given a chance to speak at the sentencing.”

Videos of Radimak’s road rage behavior went viral in 2022, showing him violently attacking drivers on LA streets and freeways, leading to his eventual arrest.

Radimak was eventually arrested in January 2023 and took a plea deal eight months later.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Radimak was granted 424 days for time served while awaiting sentencing, plus more time credits while in prison.

Now that he’s been released, some of his victims are worried about retaliation.

“I pray that Nathaniel Radimak’s brief time behind bars taught him a lesson,” said Jane Doe 1. “Parole boards continue to allow perpetrators to walk free after serving just minimal time, putting a lot of innocent people at risk and sending criminals the wrong message.”

Court records from sentencing show Radimak would be eligible for parole under certain terms and conditions, but CDCR officials told NBC4 they could not release that information due to state law.

At sentencing, the judge in the case ordered Radimak to relinquish any firearms and notified him that he would be sent back to prison if he was caught violating the terms of his parole.

“I highly doubt Radimak has learned from his mistakes and will be coming out a changed person a very short time,” said Jane Doe 2. “I am worried he will try to find the victims whose names have been released. He is a menace to society and I strongly disagree about his early release.”

At the time of his arrest, the LA County District Attorney’s office called for Radimak’s bail to be revoked for fear he would attack again.

His victims believe he still could.

“We deserve a system that protects and supports victims,” said Jane Doe 3. “Not one that allows perpetrators to commit crimes with such little consequence.”