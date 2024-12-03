Seven more panels to be restored on iconic Tarzana ‘Snoopy Bridge'

Seven more panels were removed from the iconic “Snoopy Bridge” in Tarzana bridge Monday for restoration and the application of anti-graffiti coating.

While five panels have already been restored, the remaining seven will undergo the same treatment at Hattas Studios in Los Angeles.

After restoration is done in about two weeks, the panels will be reinstalled the week after.

The beloved Tarzana landmark featuring Charles Schulz’s iconic “Peanuts” cartoon characters, a long-necessary facelift is happening thanks to Snoopy fan Kirk Donovan, who spearheaded a community and social media campaign to get city officials involved in the renovation effort.

Featured characters include Charlie, Lucy, Linus, Sally and Snoopy.

The panels on the bridge are public works of art, owned by the artists’ foundation, based in Santa Rosa, California