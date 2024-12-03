Tarzana

Seven more panels to be restored on iconic Tarzana ‘Snoopy Bridge'

The panels will be restored and get anti-graffiti coating before reinstalled later this month

By Benjamin Papp

NBC Universal, Inc.

Seven more panels were removed from the iconic “Snoopy Bridge” in Tarzana bridge Monday for restoration and the application of anti-graffiti coating. 

While five panels have already been restored, the remaining seven will undergo the same treatment at Hattas Studios in Los Angeles. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

After restoration is done in about two weeks, the panels will be reinstalled the week after.

Tarzana Jun 10

Renovations to iconic Tarzana ‘Snoopy Bridge' unveiled

Tarzana Jun 5

Original panel drawings on ‘Snoopy Bridge' in Tarzana get restored

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The beloved Tarzana landmark featuring Charles Schulz’s iconic “Peanuts” cartoon characters, a long-necessary facelift is happening thanks to Snoopy fan Kirk Donovan, who spearheaded a community and social media campaign to get city officials involved in the renovation effort.

Featured characters include Charlie, Lucy, Linus, Sally and Snoopy. 

The panels on the bridge are public works of art, owned by the artists’ foundation, based in Santa Rosa, California

This article tagged under:

Tarzana
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us