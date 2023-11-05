Several firearms, tactical gear found in downtown LA unit of man who barricaded self

A man was arrested Sunday after he prompted police to evacuate the downtown Los Angeles building he lives in following his decision to fire multiple rounds of gunfire in his units.

A 50-unit building near the intersection of Olive Street and Olympic Boulevard was the focus of a barricade after neighbors reported hearing 15 to 20 gunshots inside a unit. Police later learned a tenant shot at the floor of his apartment.

“He appeared to be irate, went into his apartment and started firing his gun” Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Luis Contreras said.

When police arrived at the building, the man refused to come out and barricaded himself inside his home. Neighboring units were evacuated as officers attempted to coax the man out.

Following the hourlong standoff, the man climbed out of his window and surrendered to police. Officers conducted a protective sweep and found numerous weapons in the man’s unit.

“As we entered the apartment, we noticed there were multiple weapons,” Sgt. Contreras said. “He had lots of ammunition, a variety of assault rifles.”

Images released by law enforcement showed a variety of firearms, tactical gear and camouflaged outfits. Officers found what looked like an explosive and called in a bomb squad to investigate. The team later confirmed the item was a replica grenade.

No injuries were reported in the barricade.

Police did not release the name of the suspect.