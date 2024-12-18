Several people injured after bus crashes into semi-truck in South El Monte

Several people were involved in a crash in South El Monte early Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The crash between a bus and a semi truck happened on the North Rosemead Boulevard and Klingerman Street.

The bus, reported to be a Metro bus, crashed into a big rig that was carrying sheets of wood.

At least 11 people were transported with injuries ranging from critical to moderate.

Multiple ambulances and paramedic units were on the scene to assist the victims.

At least one person needed to be extricated. There were no further details immediately available.