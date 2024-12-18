San Gabriel Valley

Several people injured after bus crashes into semi-truck in South El Monte

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Several people were involved in a crash in South El Monte early Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

The crash between a bus and a semi truck happened on the North Rosemead Boulevard and Klingerman Street. 

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The bus, reported to be a Metro bus, crashed into a big rig that was carrying sheets of wood.

At least 11 people were transported with injuries ranging from critical to moderate.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Multiple ambulances and paramedic units were on the scene to assist the victims.

At least one person needed to be extricated. There were no further details immediately available.

This article tagged under:

San Gabriel Valley
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us