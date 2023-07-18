Sheriff looking for suspect who brutally attacked a 67-year-woman outside her East LA home

Los Angeles County Sheriff are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect who brutally attacked a 67-year-old woman at her East Los Angeles home Saturday morning.

The victim, Rosalina Martinez, said she was doing what she does every Saturday morning. She was outside cleaning her garden when a man attacked her.

Martinez has been in a neck brace, her eyes still swollen shut, after surviving the attack and attempted rape right in front of her home.

“My neighbors saved me”, said Rosalina Martinez.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Rosalina’s neighbors, too afraid to speak on camera, shared a video with NBCLA. The man seen running away in the video matches a detailed description of the attacker released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.



The neighbors gave the sheriff’s department detectives a video with a clear picture of the man they say is the attacker.

“I’m scared now. Before, I wasn’t, but now I am”, said the victim.

Security cameras from a nearby house captured images where you can see Rosalina cleaning her gate around 6 a.m. on Saturday.

The attacker rides up on a bike, parks it, approaches Rosalina, and beats her behind a parked car. Rosalina said the man immediately began punching her eyes, she believes he did this so she wouldn’t be able to identify him.

“She could have been dead,she could have beenkilled”, said Gilberto Carrillo, the victim’s son-in-law.

Rosalina’s son-in-law, Gilberto Carrillo, says he’s disgusted by the assault on his mother-in-law.

“When we found her, she was pretty much semi-naked. I’m just thankful the neighbors intervened and prevented it from going any further”, said Carrillo.

Those who live nearby are shaken, hoping detectives capture this brazen and dangerous person quickly.

“Now that there is video of this guy, I pray that he gets caught and pays for that because she doesn’t deserve that. No one does. "Absolutely no one does,” said Alma Martinez, a neighbor.

Rosalina’s family said that despite her ordeal, the victim is in good spirits and looking forward to recovering.

The public is being asked to call the sheriff’s department in East LA with any information regarding this case.