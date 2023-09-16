Sheriff's deputy hospitalized after ‘medical distress' in Palmdale: LASD

A sheriff's deputy was rushed to a hospital on Saturday after they were found in what the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) described as "medical distress."

The department said the sheriff's deputy was found sometime before 6 p.m. in front of the the Palmdale Sheriff Station. LASD did not detail what medical emergency the deputy was experiencing.

The severity of the emergency was not immediately clear. LASD said it would release more information at a later time.