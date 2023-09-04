Sheriff's deputy shoots armed man in East LA

An investigation is underway after a sheriff’s deputy shot an armed man after he was involved in a robbery in East Los Angeles on Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) said.

According to the department, deputies were called at 1:17 p.m. to the 300 block of Atlantic Boulevard for a report of a person with a gun. Upon arrival, deputies determined an armed robbery took place and gathered information on the person allegedly responsible.

While investigating, a second person flagged down the law enforcement officials and reported they were a victim of an assault with a deadly weapon.

LASD said deputies were able to locate the assailant and contacted him. Upon their encounter, the man brandished a firearm, prompting a deputy to shoot him.

The man was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition, according to LASD. Officials did not release the name of the person shot nor did they say what charges he could potentially face.

As per protocol, the LASD Homicide Bureau and Internal Affairs Bureau is investigating the deputy-involved shooting. The department did not release the name of the deputy who opened fire.

The investigation on the robbery and assault remains underway. Anyone with information on either case is encouraged to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.