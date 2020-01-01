Sherman Oaks

Sherman Oaks Man, 20, Dies at Utah Ski Resort on NYE

The resort is located east of Salt Lake City, near the site of the Sundance Film Festival set to begin later this month.

A California man is dead after an accident at a Utah ski resort on New Year’s Eve, authorities said Wednesday.

The 20-year-old from Sherman Oaks was pronounced dead by air ambulance crews after the accident Tuesday afternoon on an intermediate-level trail at Park City Mountain resort, according to a statement from spokeswoman Margo Van Ness.

She declined to identify the man or elaborate on the nature of the accident.

The accident and exact cause of death is under investigation by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Andrew Wright also did not release the man’s name to give his family to inform relatives.

