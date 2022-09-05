Shooting at an Engagement Party in Northridge Leaves One Dead

One person is dead after an shooting at an engagement party in Northridge.

On Sunday just after 11 p.m. LAPD Devonshire officers responded to a call of a man that was shot in a parking lot near the 19500 block Parthenia St.

When officers arrived they discovered a man later identified as 29-year-old Edgar Rodriguez injured in the parking lot of a local banquet hall.

Members of the Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced Rodriguez dead at the scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

An initial investigation revealed that Rodriguez along with multiple other individuals attended the engagement party and were involved in an altercation. One individual took out a handgun and began firing multiple shots.

Rodriguez was struck multiple times in the upper torso.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Valley Bureau Homicide detectives at (818) 374-9550. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8744) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.