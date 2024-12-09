Police investigate shooting death of man inside vehicle in Rowland Heights

Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was found shot inside of a vehicle in a parking lot in Rowland Heights.

Deputies from the Walnut Sheriff's Station responded to reports of a gunshot victim around 1:52 a.m. Sunday at the 18900 block of Labin Court.

Inside a parking lot deputies found the gunshot victim seated inside a vehicle. They were transported to a local hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

Lawn enforcement has not released the information on the deceased.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who would like to remain anonymous could call "Crime Stoppers" at 800-222-TIPS.