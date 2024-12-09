Rowland Heights

Police investigate shooting death of man inside vehicle in Rowland Heights

The man was found seated inside of a vehicle in a parking lot.

By Missael Soto

Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was found shot inside of a vehicle in a parking lot in Rowland Heights.

Deputies from the Walnut Sheriff's Station responded to reports of a gunshot victim around 1:52 a.m. Sunday at the 18900 block of Labin Court.

Inside a parking lot deputies found the gunshot victim seated inside a vehicle. They were transported to a local hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

Lawn enforcement has not released the information on the deceased.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who would like to remain anonymous could call "Crime Stoppers" at 800-222-TIPS.

