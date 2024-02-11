Shooting in Whittier leaves 2 men dead, another critically wounded

A shooting in Whittier Sunday morning has left two men dead and another one critically wounded, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department informed Whittier police at 1:07 a.m. Sunday that they received "third hand information'' regarding a gunshot victim in the area of Lambert Road and Painter Avenue.

Officers dispatched to the scene located a man who had been shot and was in critical condition. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital.

In continuing their investigation, officers located two men who had been shot to death inside a trailer.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“It is unknown if the victims or suspect were known to each other. Detectives are currently investigating this incident and no other information is available at this time,” according to a statement from the Whittier Police Department.

Police urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 562-567-9240. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or use the website lacrimestoppers.org.