Shooting Outside Party in Beverly Crest Leaves 3 Dead, Four Injured

A shooting outside of a party in the Beverly Crest area left three people dead and seven people injured Saturday morning.

According to authorities, a call came in around 2 a.m. about shots fired in the 2700 block of Ellison Drive in Beverly Crest. The shooting occurred during a party, police said.

When officers responded they identified seven people were shot. Three were confirmed dead, two men and one woman.

Four others were transported to hospitals in critical condition.

Police currently have no information on a shooter as they continue to investigate the incident.