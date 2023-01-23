What We Know About the Victims in Monterey Park Dance Hall Shooting

Five men and five women were killed when a gunman opened fire Saturday night at a dance hall in Monterey Park following a night of Lunar New Year festivities in the community east of Los Angeles.

Two of the victims, both women in their 60s, were identified Monday by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office. The identities of more victims will be released, pending notification of family members.

The victims are in their 50s, 60s and 70s, according to the coroner's office.

Here are the victims killed in the shooting who have been identified by the coroner's office.

My Nhan, 65

Lilan Li, 63

Woman in her 50s

Woman in her 60s

Woman in her 60s

Man in his 70s

Man in his 70s

Man in his 60s

Man in his 60s

Man in his 70s

The shooting happened following a night of Lunar New Year celebrations in the San Gabriel Valley community of Monterey Park. About 20 minutes after the gunfire at Star Ballroom Dance Studio, the gunman targeted a second dance hall in the nearby community of Alhambra, where he was disarmed, authorities said.

The man identified by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department as the shooter, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday in a van in a Torrance strip mall parking lot, the sheriff's department said.

A motive in the shooting remains unclear, Sheriff Robert Luna said Sunday.

Monterey Park is a city of about 60,000 people on the eastern edge of Los Angeles. The shooting happened in the downtown area where tents and red lanterns decorated the streets for the Lunar New Year festivities. A large banner proclaimed "Happy Year of the Rabbit!"

The Star Ballroom Dance Studio's website said it was hosting an event Saturday night called "Star Night" from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. It was not immediately clear whether the sh

The massacre was the nation’s fifth mass killing this month.