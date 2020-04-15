Santa Ana

Suspect Arrested in Sidewalk Arson Attack That Left Burn Victim in Critical Condition

A man sitting on a Santa Ana sidewalk suffered serious burns when he was lit on fire by a man riding a bicycle

By Jonathan Lloyd

Santa Ana Police Department

Santa Ana police arrested a 45-year-old man in a sidewalk arson attack that left a man with critical injuries Friday April 10, 2020.

A suspect has been arrested after a man was doused with a liquid and set on fire by an attacker on a bicycle. 

The victim suffered serious burns to his upper body in the attack Friday on a Santa Ana sidewalk. On Monday, officers arrested Adrian Alberto Rodriguez Herrera, 45, on suspicion of arson and attempted murder.

Detectives said they’re looking for more victims.

The attack, which police said was unprovoked, was reported near First Street and Broadway. Security camera video showed a man riding a bike approach a man who was sitting on a sidewalk. A liquid accelerant was poured on the man before he was lit on fire, police said.

The victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

Officers returned Monday to the site of the attack and noticed a man on a bike who matched the description of the assailant. Herrera was arrested at the scene.

He remained in custody Wednesday, scheduled to appear in court later that day, according to jail records. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

This article tagged under:

Santa AnaOrange County
