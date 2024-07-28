Silver Lake

Silver Lake, East Hollywood homes targeted in series of burglaries: LAPD

Police said a woman was sexually assaulted during one burglary.

By Karla Rendon

Police in Silver Lake and East Hollywood are warning residents to stay vigilant after a woman was sexually assaulted during a burglary.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced that detectives are investigating several hot prowl home burglaries in the aforementioned areas. According to law enforcement, the burglaries occurred Saturday and one of them included the sexual assault of a woman.

Authorities did not disclose exactly how many burglaries occurred on Saturday.

“Residents are encouraged to turn on all exterior lighting, lock all windows and doors, and be aware of any suspicious persons or vehicles,” LAPD said in a statement.

A description of the individual or party involved in the crimes was not available.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact LAPD Detective Bridges at 323-561-3465. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

