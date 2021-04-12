coronavirus

Six Flags Magic Mountain COVID-19 Vaccine Site to Close, 2 More Sites Opening

Both of the new sites will have the capacity to administer up to 2,000 shots per day.

By City News Service

With Six Flags Magic Mountain back in business, the large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site operated by the county in the theme park's parking lot will close next week and be replaced by a pair of smaller locations.

The Magic Mountain vaccine site will close at the end of the day Sunday. On Monday, vaccination sites run by the county will open at College of the Canyons and the Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center, providing options for residents in the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valley areas.

"I am incredibly grateful to Magic Mountain for their generosity and critical partnership as we provided the vaccine to thousands of residents at their mass vaccine distribution site," county Supervisor Kathryn Barger said in a statement. "Ensuring equitable vaccine access for communities in the North County is a priority and I appreciate the collaboration between the county and our community partners, including Magic Mountain, to run efficient operations that support our monumental task of vaccinating our residents."

About 129,000 vaccination doses have been administered at the Magic Mountain site since it opened in January.

The county will continue to operate its four other large-scale vaccine sites at the Pomona Fairplex, the Forum in Inglewood, Cal State Northridge and the county Office of Education in Downey.

