 Six LA eateries added to prestigious Michelin Guide

Six Los Angeles-area eateries are enjoying some newfound attention thanks to their addition this week to the Michelin Guide, joining the respected publication's list of recommended restaurants.

“From Portuguese bites like crispy and tender bacalhau fritters at Barra Santos to boat noodles at Mae Malai Thai House of Noodles, those in Los Angeles are in for a delicious treat with six new additions,” Michelin Guide officials pronounced as they named the newest additions.

A total of 13 California eateries were added to the guide for July.

The guide makes additions occasionally throughout the year. In August, it will announce recipients of its cherished stars for the top places to dine.

The Los Angeles eateries added to the list for July are: