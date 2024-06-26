Nyjah Huston, a six-time world skateboarding champion, is making his final preparations for the Paris Olympics after he provisionally qualified for the men’s street competition.

Honing his skills and finetuning his skateboarding tricks, including Ollie, which requires skateboarders to stomp on the board to make it go up in the air, are part of his everyday routine, of course.

He’s now also adding his personal touches to the boards he would be using on the world stage.

One of the boards features a design of an Uncle Sam-like skeletal figure that appears to say, “We want you for disorder.”

“We were trying to think of something more creative than just red, white and blue – American flags,” Huston said. “We thought of the Uncle Sam idea and then switched that to ‘disorder.’”

The skateboarding superstar said he and his friend designed it together.

“We made a couple of other ones to sell, but this is the main one that I’m hyped on.”

Huston, who trains in his private skateboard park in San Clemente, is planning to redeem himself at the Paris Olympics after failing to win any medal in Tokyo.