Skechers Foundation Distributes More Than $1 Million to COVID-19-Affected Communities

The Skechers Foundation continued its Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk’s commitment to children with special needs and education during COVID-19, raising over $1.8 million for its virtual event – boosting its donation total to more than $15 million to-date.

Supported by long-time media sponsor NBC4 and more than 100 companies, the annual event was celebrated by the Skechers Foundation and donation recipients, who participated in a socially distanced check presentation at Skechers’ retail store in Manhattan Beach on Feb. 9.

The Foundation presented over $500,000 to the non-profit organization Friendship Foundation for children with special needs and their families, as well as nearly $1 million in checks for six education foundations – helping to fund school programs including foreign language, music, science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs, as well as distance learning, education intervention and counseling support.

The Skechers Foundation also expanded the size of its annual scholarship program, awarding $200,000 to exceptional high school students nationwide for the fourth year in a row.

"Like so many of our children, the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk confronted this past year’s challenges head-on – thanks to the support of thousands of virtual walkers, passionate celebrities and incredible sponsors in our community," said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers and co-founder of the Walk.

"We are indebted to all of the wonderful students and teachers, our headlining performer 'America's Got Talent' superstar Kodi Lee and dozens of entertainment, sports and fitness icons who rallied for our virtual event this past year – along with so many generous businesses like our media sponsor NBC4, and all of the companies that have supported our kids when they needed it the most."

To learn more about the annual Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk and Skechers Foundation Scholarship Program and watch the Walk’s latest virtual event, visit skechersfriendshipwalk.com.