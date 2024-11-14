Sherman Oaks

2 people rescued after a small plane crashes in Sherman Oaks

The two people aboard the aircraft exited safely.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A small plane crashed in Sherman Oaks Thursday morning, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

The aircraft, reported to be a Cessna, landed upside down on a flat dirt area near the Sepulveda basin. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The crash happened on the 15000 block of Burbank Boulevard.

Two people, a man and a woman, were rescued from the crash and appeared to have non life threatening injuries, according to LAFD. Both of them declined to be transported

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Sherman Oaks
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us