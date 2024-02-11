Small plane crashes at John Wayne Airport, 2 injured

A two-seater aircraft crashed today at John Wayne Airport, injuring a 20-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy inside, authorities said.

The conditions of the occupants inside the Evektor Harmony were not immediately known and it was unclear who was piloting the airplane, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz told City News Service.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at about 10:30 a.m. to 18601 Airport Way, where one of the occupants was able to self-extract from the airplane and the other required assistance from paramedics. Both were rushed to hospitals, he said.

The plane crashed on the northeastern part of the field.

It was not immediately known if the Evektor Harmony was taking off or landing, said Kurtz, who added that fire personnel were using a crane to remove the wreckage from the runway.

Commercial operations at the airport were not affected.

The Evektor Harmony is a light sport, low-wing metal aircraft that is Maneuverable.