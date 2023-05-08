Long Beach

Small Rental Boats in Long Beach Damaged After Fire Near Marina Dock

About a dozen smaller rental boats were severely damaged after a fire broke out in Long Beach.

By Chelsea Hylton

Key News

About a dozen small rental boats in Long Beach were engulfed in flames after a fire broke out early Monday morning.

According to authorities, they received calls around 1:15 a.m. about a fire on the 100 block of Marina Drive. When they arrived they found about a dozen rental boat that were on fire.

A couple of the boats sunk into the water due to the damage they sustained. Firefighters were able to knock out the fire around 1:40 a.m.

Long Beach Fire Department investigators are investigating the incident and the cause of the fire is currently unknown. The Long Beach Police Department and Harbor Patrol have parts of that channel closed during their investigation.

It appears that the boats belonged to London Boats Rentals.

No injuries were reported.

