Nearly 55,000 SoCal Edison customers are without power

Southern California Edison says tens of thousands of its customers were without power early Wednesday as a powerful windstorm wreaked havoc across the region, fanning wildfires and creating dangerous conditions.

As of 5 a.m., the utility’s website said dozens of outages across multiple counties had left nearly 55,000 customers in the dark.

Here’s a breakdown of the outages by county, according to SoCal Edison:

Los Angeles County — 49 outages, 32,451 customers affected

San Bernardino County — 35 outages, 16,755 customers affected

Ventura County — 6 outages, 2,909 customers affected

Orange County — 6 outages, 2,106 customers affected

Riverside County — 4 outages, 675 customers affected