Gas prices

SoCal Gas Prices Stay Low

The Orange County average price dropped one-tenth of a cent to $3.506, its lowest amount since March 24.

By City News Service

Getty Images

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County remained unchanged Sunday at $3.557, its lowest amount since March 25.

The average price is 1.4 cents less than one week ago and 2.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 20.2 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The Orange County average price dropped one-tenth of a cent to $3.506, its lowest amount since March 24. It is 1.2 cents less than one week ago and 2.8 cents lower than one month ago, but 19.8 cents more than one year ago.

"Oil prices are dropping dramatically this week in anticipation that gasoline demand will drop worldwide because of the COVID-19 (virus) and that trend may help to counteract upward pressure on prices from the fire," Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager, said last week.

This article tagged under:

Gas pricesOrange CountyLA County
