A box truck driver kicked out the vehicle's windshield before lighting up a cigarette as he was taken into custody at the end of a pursuit in the west San Fernando Valley.

Details about what led to the chase, which began in West Los Angeles and ended in Encino, were not immediately available.

The driver was on the 101 Freeway in the west San Fernando Valley when he kicked out the truck's windshield. He then stopped the truck on the westbound 101 Freeway and was taken into custody, but not before lighting up a cigarette.

Traffic backed up in the area as authorities cleared the truck from lanes.