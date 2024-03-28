At least 8 people injured in rollover crash in Leimert Park

Officials from the Los Angeles Fire Department rushed to a Leimert Park neighborhood in South LA after receiving a report about a rollover crash Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported at West 39th Street and Crenshaw Boulevard at around 3:40 p.m.

Officials said a number of cars were involved in the crash with at least one of them being overturned. The collision also involved an MTA bus.

At least eight patients were being treated by firefighters.

The LAPD said it's investigating the incident.