Driver of High-Speed Pursuit Manages to Escape From Police

A driver who led authorities on a high-speed chase Monday night that topped speeds of more than 100 mph lost authorities on a street underneath the San Diego (405) Freeway in Hawthorne.

The chase began in Glendale when police tried to pull over the suspect for not having license plates on the SUV and making an illegal U-turn, according to reports.

The driver fled on the Glendale (2) Freeway and the pursuit eventually continued on the Golden State (5), Ventura (101), San Diego, Ronald Reagan (118) and Foothill (210) freeways.

The suspect drove at times with the vehicle's headlights off and briefly exited the freeway, before returning to freeway with officers on the ground and in the air following the SUV.

Around 10 p.m., the suspect exited the southbound San Diego Freeway in the Hawthorne area, near Los Angeles International Airport and the Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway, and was able to elude authorities under a freeway overpass.