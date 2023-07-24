Police pursuit

Tesla pursuit driver arrested after standoff in Echo Park AutoZone parking lot

The driver got in and out of the car and appeared to put a cigarette in his mouth during the standoff in Echo Park.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A man is taken into custody after a chase July 24, 2023 in Echo Park.
NBCLA

A Tesla driver who led officers on a chase north of downtown Los Angeles was taken into custody Monday morning after a standoff in an AutoZone parking lot.

The pursuit came to a stop in an the rear of the parking lot at Alvarado Street and Glendale Boulevard in Echo Park, where the driver refused to surrender. The driver backed into a parking space and remained in the car for several minutes.

The driver eventually got in and out of the car several times and appeared to be speaking with officers standing near patrol SUVs. At one point, he appeared to put a cigarette in his mouth.

When the driver walked to the rear of the car, several officers converged on him and took the man into custody.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The chase started in the Westlake area after a report of a stolen car.

This article tagged under:

Police pursuit
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us