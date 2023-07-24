Tesla pursuit driver arrested after standoff in Echo Park AutoZone parking lot

A Tesla driver who led officers on a chase north of downtown Los Angeles was taken into custody Monday morning after a standoff in an AutoZone parking lot.

The pursuit came to a stop in an the rear of the parking lot at Alvarado Street and Glendale Boulevard in Echo Park, where the driver refused to surrender. The driver backed into a parking space and remained in the car for several minutes.

The driver eventually got in and out of the car several times and appeared to be speaking with officers standing near patrol SUVs. At one point, he appeared to put a cigarette in his mouth.

When the driver walked to the rear of the car, several officers converged on him and took the man into custody.

The chase started in the Westlake area after a report of a stolen car.