Driver crashes into ditch after leading chase in excess of 100 mph through LA

A driver led a dangerous police chase through Los Angeles that topped 100 mph and ended with a crash in a ditch in Ventura County Thursday night.

The driver exceeded 120 mph at times as officer chased the car on the northbound 101 Freeway. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the pursuit began around 10:30 p.m. in Lakewood after deputies spotted the vehicle, which was believed to be stolen.

Shortly before 11:50 p.m., the driver exited the 101 Freeway at Ventura and Del Norte boulevards in Oxnard and immediately crashed into a ditch. Police surrounded the vehicle and two young men eventually exited and were arrested.

Officers with shields, as well as a police K-9, then approached the car and ensured no one else was inside.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This is a developing story and will be updated.