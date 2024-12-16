Watch: San Fernando Valley chase ends in standoff after car's airbags deploy

A high-speed pursuit in the San Fernando Valley ended when the driver collided with another vehicle and crashed into a curb, causing the car's airbags to deploy on a North Hollywood street.

Details about what led to the chase were not immediately available. The driver in a black Ford Taurus headed west from the Sunland-Tujunga area at high speeds through the San Fernando Valley.

At one point, the driver was on the wrong side of a freeway before turning back on the dirt shoulder of the road. There were several close calls at busy valley intersections.

The car's airbags appeared to deploy on a North Hollywood street, where the car stopped and deputies pulled in behind.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

A standoff ensued when the driver did not exit the car.

Refresh this page for updates.