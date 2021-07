A pursuit that began in the Barstow area after a report of a stolen Mercedes-Benz entered Los Angeles and ended with a crash into a gate outside a home.

The pursuit was on freeways east of LA before the driver exited onto streets in the Norwalk area.

The driver failed to round a right turn in the Lakewood area and slammed into a gate in front of a house. The driver got out of the car and was arrested.

