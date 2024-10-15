Deputies perform several PIT maneuvers to stop pursuit driver near Cajon Junction

It took several PIT maneuvers to stop a high-speed driver during a roughly 90-minute car chase throughout the Inland Empire Monday night.

A driver wanted in connection with an armed robbery led law enforcement on a pursuit from Hesperia to near Lake Arrowhead, traveling at speeds of up to 120 mph on the 15 Freeway.

Evading at least six patrol units, the driver zoomed through the freeway lanes in a desperate attempt to fend off authorities.

At about 10 p.m., the first PIT maneuver was performed on the suspect vehicle, stalling it for a few minutes before the tenacious driver attempted to speed off again. It took at least two more tries for deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department to stop the driver.

Ultimately, the driver came to a complete halt after a deputy rear-ended the suspect vehicle and another deputy blocked them in. The vehicle finally stopped on the southbound 15 Freeway near the 138. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed shots were fired during the confrontation.

"A lethal force encounter occurred. Nothing further," the department said in a statement.

It is unclear if any of the law enforcement officials who performed the PIT maneuvers were hurt during the ordeal.