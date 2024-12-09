Driver in stolen work truck sideswipes parked cars in South Gate chase

A man behind the wheel of a stolen tree trimming company truck crashed into parked cars Monday during a chase through several Los Angeles neighborhoods before he was taken into custody in South Gate.

The driver in flatbed truck hauling a tank sideswiped at least three parked cars in the South Gate area. The driver stopped and started at least twice on the same street as law enforcement officers trailed the truck.

He eventually surrendered at the exit of an alley.

The truck was stolen in Compton, but details about the carjacking were not immediately available. The driver was on the 91 Freeway in southern Los Angeles County before exiting at Cherry Avenue.

The truck, possibly disabled by a spike strip, came to a stop near near 64th Street and Naomi Avenue in South Gate.

No injuries were reported.