Suspected DUI driver surrenders to police on 60 Freeway following chase

A car chase that spanned from the Compton area to Los Angeles on Monday ended after the driver surrendered on the 60 Freeway.

The chase began after authorities responded to a report of a suspected DUI driver who may have been armed. Authorities at some point in the evening decided to fall back on the pursuit, letting the driver go. They restarted the chase after the driver after he stopped at a gas station.

While traveling on the 60 Freeway in Los Angeles, the driver pulled over on the freeway shoulder near Exit 16 and surrendered to police.

Aerial footage from NewsChopper 4 showed two people were detained after they surrendered.