Police in High-Speed Pursuit of Possible DUI Driver on 10 Freeway

By Shahan Ahmed

Police were in pursuit of car traveling at high speeds on the 10 Freeway near El Monte Friday afternoon.

Newschopper4 was over the chase shortly after 3:10 p.m. with the black car traveling eastbound towards Baldwin Park.

The California Highway Patrol Baldwin Hills confirmed that the agency was in pursuit of a possible DUI driver and that it took over the pursuit from the Rialto Police Department.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

