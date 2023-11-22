1 killed in crash with pursuit driver in South LA

One person was killed when their car was hit early Wednesday by a driver involved in a high-speed chase in South Los Angeles.

The pursuit began around 1:30 a.m. after a report of a burglary in Rancho Palos Verdes. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies and California Highway Patrol officers chased two vehicles in southern Los Angeles County into South Los Angeles.

One driver evaded officers, but another crashed off the 110 Freeway and into the victim's vehicle at Broadway and Imperial Highway. The victim died at the scene.

Three people were taken into custody.