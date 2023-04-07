Watch: Pursuit Driver Abandons Damaged Pickup, Gets Into Back of SUV Near LAX

A driver in a damaged pickup ditched that vehicle and got into a SUV Friday during a two-hour chase on streets and freeways near LAX and several South Los Angeles communities.

Authorities said the driver was wanted in connection with an attempted murder. Details about the crime were not immediately available.

The chase began about noon in the area of 99th Street and Avalon Boulevard in the South Los Angeles area and eventually entered Westchester. The pickup with at least one shredded tire bumped cars out of the way at an intersection near the airport.

The pickup emerged from under an overpass and, about a block later, the driver got out of the pickup and got into the rear of a SUV that was stopped on the street. That SUV then took off with the driver in the back seat.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Two other people also got out of the pickup, but did not appear to enter the SUV.

The chase continued through several South Los Angeles communities with a line of patrol SUVs in pursuit. At some point, a rear tire of the SUV was damaged.

The chase ended in a West Carson neighborhood with at least one person in custody. It was not immediately clear whether that person is the attempted murder suspect.