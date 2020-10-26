Chase Driver Abandons Stolen Box Truck and Runs Into a Flood Control Channel

The driver of a stolen box truck ran from the vehicle and into a flood control channel in the Glendale area.

The box truck was stolen in downtown Los Angeles. Details about the theft were not immediately available.

The driver appeared to enter the Los Angeles County Twin Towers Correctional Facility property before returning to downtown LA streets.

The driver went north on the 5 Freeway and abandoned the vehicle on Olive Avenue in Burbank, then climbed a fence and disappeared in the flood control channel. LAPD officers are at the location, which is part of the LA River system.

No arrests were reported early Monday.

Refresh this page for updates.