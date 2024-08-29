Watch: Officers chase Mercedes-Benz driver on freeways in 4 Southern California counties

Officers are chasing a Mercedes-Benz driver in a high-speed pursuit that has spanned four Southern California counties.

The chase began after a report of a possible DUI driver on the 210 Freeway in San Bernardino. The driver was soon in the Corona area in Riverside County and heading west into Orange County, at times traveling on the shoulder of the freeway.

The chase reached speeds around 120 mph in the La Mirada area before entering Los Angeles County. The chase continued north on the 5 Freeway.

Refresh this page for updates.