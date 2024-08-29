Pursuit

Watch: Officers chase Mercedes-Benz driver on freeways in 4 Southern California counties

The chase reached speeds well above 100 mph on the 91 Freeway.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Officers are chasing a Mercedes-Benz driver in a high-speed pursuit that has spanned four Southern California counties.

The chase began after a report of a possible DUI driver on the 210 Freeway in San Bernardino. The driver was soon in the Corona area in Riverside County and heading west into Orange County, at times traveling on the shoulder of the freeway.

The chase reached speeds around 120 mph in the La Mirada area before entering Los Angeles County. The chase continued north on the 5 Freeway.

